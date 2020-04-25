Apr 25 2020 April 25, 2020 April 25, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Seven more patients recover from Coronavirus

Seven more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital after recovering from the virus, stated the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, the tally of total COVID-19 recoveries has climbed to 116 patients.

Sri Lanka has so far recorded 7 deaths due to the deadly virus.

Total Confirmed Cases – 420
Active Cases – 297
New Cases for the day – 0
Observation in hospitals – 247
Recovered & Discharged – 116
Total Deaths – 7

