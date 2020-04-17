Apr 17 2020 April 17, 2020 April 17, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Seven more patients recover from Coronavirus

Posted in

COVID-19 - Coronavirus

Seven more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital after recovering from the virus, stated the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, the tally of total COVID-19 recoveries has climbed to 77 patients.

Sri Lanka has so far recorded 7 deaths due to the deadly virus.

Total Confirmed Cases – 242
Active Cases – 158
New Cases for the day – 4
Observation in hospitals – 148
Recovered & Discharged – 77
Total Deaths – 7

Share on FB