Three more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 241, says the Ministry of Health.

In the meantime, a total number of 70 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.

Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.

Total Confirmed Cases – 241

Active Cases – 164

New Cases for the day – 3

Observation in hospitals – 148

Recovered & Discharged – 70

Total Deaths – 7