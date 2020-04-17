241 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka
Posted in Local News
Three more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka increasing the total cases tally to 241, says the Ministry of Health.
In the meantime, a total number of 70 patients have recovered from the deadly virus so far.
Sri Lanka also reported 7 Coronavirus deaths up to now.
Total Confirmed Cases – 241
Active Cases – 164
New Cases for the day – 3
Observation in hospitals – 148
Recovered & Discharged – 70
Total Deaths – 7
Share on FB