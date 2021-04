Several more Grama Niladhari Divisions placed under isolation

Sixteen Grama Niladhari Divisions were isolated with immediate effect, Army Commander Shavendra Silva said.

The isolated areas are as follows:

Baduraliya Police Area:

Bolluna GN Division

Ingurudaluwa GN Division

Midalana GN Division

Morapitiya GN Division

Peleda GN Division

Hedigalla GN Division

Morapitiya GN Division

Theeniyawala Police Area:

Theeniyawala GN Division

Meegahatenne Police Area:

Walallawita South GN Division

Makalandawa GN Division

Bothalawa GN Division

Katuyakele Welmeegoda GN Division

Pahala Hawessa GN Division

Miriswatte GN Division

Pelawatte North GN Division

Elahera Police Area:

Sarubima GN Division