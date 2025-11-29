Severe weather claims 123 lives in Sri Lanka

November 29, 2025

The Disaster Management Centre reports that 123 disaster-related deaths caused by adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka have been recorded so far, while 130 people are reported missing.

This was stated in a notice issued by the Disaster Management Centre today (November 29) at 9:00 a.m.

At present, 373,428 individuals from 102,877 families across 25 districts have been affected by the disaster.

Additionally, 43,925 people from 13,690 families are currently staying in 488 safe locations.

So far, 51 deaths have been reported from the Kandy District, 35 from the Badulla District, and 8 from the Matale District.

Due to the disasters in Kandy, 67 people are currently missing, while 27 people are missing in Badulla.