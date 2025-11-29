Sri Lanka declares nationwide public emergency amid severe weather crisis

Posted by Editor on November 29, 2025 - 2:20 pm

Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has declared a State of Public Emergency, effective from November 28, 2025, as the country continues to struggle with intense weather-related disasters.

The decision was officially announced through Extraordinary Gazette No. 2464/30, issued under the Public Security Ordinance (Act No. 8 of 1959) and its later amendments.

This allows the government to enforce emergency regulations across the entire country.

According to the Gazette, the emergency was declared to:

Safeguard public security and maintain national stability during the ongoing crisis

Enable faster and more coordinated disaster-response efforts among all government sectors

The announcement comes at a time when Sri Lanka is facing one of its most severe natural disasters in recent years.

Heavy rainfall has triggered massive flooding and landslides, causing significant damage to homes, roads, and essential infrastructure.

Hundreds of thousands of people have already been affected, with rescue teams working around the clock to help those trapped or displaced.

Authorities say the emergency measures will support quicker mobilization of resources, improved coordination, and stronger protection for communities in high-risk areas as recovery operations continue.