U.S. pledges $2 Million for urgent relief in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on November 29, 2025 - 2:23 pm

The United States has committed USD 2 million to support relief efforts in Sri Lanka, according to the U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung.

Sri Lanka is facing severe adverse weather conditions, including continuous heavy rainfall, floods, and landslides, which have caused significant loss of life and widespread destruction across the country.

“Sri Lanka is facing difficult days as communities continue to be affected by Cyclone Ditwah, with heavy rains & flooding in many areas. The United States stands in solidarity with Sri Lanka. Today, we are committing $2 million to support urgent relief efforts. This reflects our enduring partnership with Sri Lanka as families rebuild, now & in the days ahead.” she said in a post on X.