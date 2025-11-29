Sri Lanka reports 153 deaths as extreme weather worsens

Posted by Editor on November 29, 2025 - 7:18 pm

The Disaster Management Centre reports that 153 deaths caused by the adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka have been recorded so far, while 191 people remain missing.

The Centre issued this update today (November 29) at 6:00 PM.

According to the latest figures, 774,724 individuals from 217,263 families across 25 districts have been affected.

Additionally, 100,898 individuals from 27,494 families are currently staying at 798 safe locations.

Officials urge the public to remain vigilant and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities, as weather conditions continue to pose serious risks nationwide.