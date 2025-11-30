Sri Lanka issues urgent evacuation as Kelani river overflows

Authorities have issued an evacuation notice as the water level of the Kelani River continues to rise.

According to officials, water has started to overflow from the Ambatale flood control barrier due to the increasing water level.

Colombo District Secretary Prasanna Ginige stated that people living in several low lying areas are at risk. Residents have been advised to leave their homes and move to safer locations without delay.

The evacuation notice applies to low lying areas along the Kaduwela to Malabe road, the Athurugiriya to Malabe road, and the area from Malabe to Battaramulla.

The Colombo District Secretary said that those leaving their homes should go to the Malabe Boys’ Model School and Yashodara Maha Vidyalaya in Pittugala, which have been prepared to shelter affected families.

Authorities urge the public to follow the instructions and act quickly for their safety.