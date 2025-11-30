Sri Lanka President urges coordinated action in disaster response

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasised that maintaining proper coordination among all stakeholders involved in providing relief to disaster-affected communities would enable those benefits to reach the public in a more productive and effective manner.

The President made these remarks during a meeting held with representatives of non-governmental organisations yesterday afternoon (November 29) at the Defence Headquarters.

Expressing his gratitude to all those who have stepped forward on behalf of the people during this challenging period, the President urged everyone to work with sincerity and commitment within a national framework that ensures proper coordination, so that the intended objectives can be achieved.

Highlighting that rescue and relief operations are being carried out for all affected individuals without any discrimination, the President noted that every effort has been made to provide necessary facilities and restore dignity to their lives. He added that this difficult period has also created an opportunity to set an example for fostering national unity and reconciliation across the country.

The government, with the support of the Tri Forces, continues uninterrupted operations to rescue those affected by the disaster. The President further stated that providing necessary facilities for displaced persons, restoring normalcy to public life and developing selected essential infrastructure must be carried out with the cooperation of all parties. He stressed the need to advance these efforts under a national programme, ensuring proper coordination among everyone involved.

Representatives present at the meeting shared details of the programmes their organisations and institutions have planned to support disaster-affected communities. They expressed their appreciation to the President for inviting them to this discussion and acknowledging their contribution.

They also highlighted that, at times like these, the value of NGOs extends beyond financial assistance. Their expertise, experience and technical knowledge can also be harnessed effectively. Despite the current economic challenges, they expressed confidence that Sri Lanka can face this adversity with resilience, owing to the strong sense of ethical and moral revival evident in the country.

Furthermore, they noted that due to the corruption free initiatives undertaken by the present government, they feel confident in working with the state without fear.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath; Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr Nalinda Jayatissa; Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment Upali Pannilage; Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Anil Jayantha Fernando; Secretary to the President Dr Nandika Sanath Kumanayake; Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha; together with the Tri Forces Commanders, the Inspector General of Police and several others were present at the occasion.