Japan sends emergency aid to Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on November 30, 2025 - 9:36 am

Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to Sri Lanka in response to the disaster caused by the adverse weather conditions.

Accordingly, the Government of Japan has decided to dispatch an assessment team to Sri Lanka through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The team will include medical officers who will assess the medical requirements in Sri Lanka and coordinate the possibility of deploying a Japanese disaster relief team.

In addition, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief items, including tents and blankets, to the affected people through JICA.