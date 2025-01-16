Shooting at vehicle spare parts shop in Kohuwala

Posted by Editor on January 16, 2025 - 3:10 pm

A shooting incident targeting a vehicle spare parts shop near Buddhagosha Maha Vidyalaya in Kalubowila, within the Kohuwala police division, occurred this afternoon (January 16), police said.

Police reported that two individuals on a motorcycle opened fire before fleeing the scene.

However, no casualties were reported during the incident. Police stated that a 9mm firearm was used in the shooting.

The Kohuwala Police are currently investigating the incident to identify and locate the suspects involved.

Earlier today, two men were killed, and two others were injured in a shooting near the Mannar court.