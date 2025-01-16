Underworld figure ‘Podi Lassie’ arrested in India after fleeing Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on January 16, 2025 - 2:20 pm

Arumahandi Janith Madusanka, commonly known as “Podi Lassie,” a notorious Sri Lankan underworld figure and drug kingpin, has been arrested in Mumbai, India, following his escape from Sri Lanka.

Police Media Spokesman SSP Buddhika Manathunga confirmed the arrest and revealed that Interpol had officially notified Sri Lankan authorities of the suspect’s apprehension.

“Podi Lassie” who had been in remand custody at the high-security Boossa Prison for over two years on multiple charges, was released on bail by the Balapitiya High Court on December 9, 2024, under strict conditions

Among the cases against him is his alleged involvement as the second suspect in a case involving public death threats made at Boossa Prison against former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, the then Defence Secretary, and senior officers of the Prisons Department.

He also faces accusations of drug trafficking in collaboration with certain officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

Despite being subjected to a travel ban as part of his bail conditions, “Podi Lassie” fled the country.

Upon receiving intelligence that he was hiding in India, the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) coordinated with Indian authorities, leading to his arrest.

Police Spokesman Manathunga stated that steps are underway to extradite the suspect to Sri Lanka to face legal proceedings for violating his bail conditions and other pending charges.