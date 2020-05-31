Shooting in Maligawatte under investigation
Posted in Local News
Police has launched extensive investigations into a shooting reported yesterday within an apartment block in Maligawatte.
One individual sustained injuries in the shooting and was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.
Police said the individual was identified as a 35-year-old residing within the apartment complex.
The cause of the shooting or a suspect has not been identified yet.
Maligawatta Police is conducting further investigation on the matter.
