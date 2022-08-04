Shots fired inside Mount Lavinia court complex
Posted in Local News
A shooting took place inside Mount Lavinia Number Two Magistrate’s Court today (August 4) afternoon.
Sri Lanka Police said two shots were fired by a man among the crowd targeting a defendant who was in the court dock for the trial but no one was injured.
According to Police, the shooting incident happened while a drug related case was taken up for trial.
The shooter fired a third time to scare the crowd and fled the scene.
