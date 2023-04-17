Six arrested with 179 kg heroin worth Rs. 3.5 Billion on international waters brought to Galle Harbour

The 06 individuals who were arrested yesterday (April 16) on international waters off the southern coast of Sri Lanka with 179 kilograms and 654 grams of heroin valued at Rs. 3.5 billion and their multi-day fishing trawler have been brought to the Galle harbour this morning (April 17), the Navy Spokesman said.

In a coordinated operation conducted out by the Sri Lanka Navy and Sri Lanka Coast Guard, based on information of the State Intelligence Service, a local multi-day fishing trawler carrying about 179 kg and 654 grams (including packages) of heroin was intercepted about 132 nautical miles (about 244 km) off the Little Basses, Hambantota on 15th April 2023.

The operation, carried out by the Sri Lanka Coast Guard Ship ‘Samudraraksha’, also resulted in the apprehension of 06 suspects.

This morning (April 17), the consignment of narcotic drugs and the suspects were brought to the Galle harbour where Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera was present to inspect them.

Based on information received from a combined intelligence operation led by the Naval Intelligence, the State Intelligence Service, and the Police Narcotic Bureau, the Sri Lanka Coast Guard Ship ‘Samudraraksha’ was deployed for this special operation off the Little Basses, south of Sri Lanka.

In this operation a local multi-day fishing trawler in the sea area, about 132 nautical miles (about 244 km) off the Little Basses, was searched on suspicion and a consignment of heroin was recovered from the trawler.

Accordingly, about 179 kg and 654g (including packages) of heroin were found in 160 packs which were in 08 sacks. Thus, the consignment of drugs, the fishing trawler and 06 suspects who were aboard were taken into custody.

The gross street value of the consignment of drugs seized during this operation is believed to be over Rs. 3593 million.

The suspects held in the operation have been identified as residents of Nakulugamuwa, Kudawella, Netolpitiya, and Trincomalee, who are from 25 to 32 years of age. They will be handed over to the Police Narcotic Bureau for onward legal action.

Including the latest seizure, the Sri Lanka Navy has held drugs with a gross street value of over Rs. 4908 million during operations mounted in 2023.