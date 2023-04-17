Australian woman killed, two including her daughter injured in accident at Hemmathagama

An Australian national woman has been killed and her daughter and another injured after a car they were travelling toppled down a precipice at Dara Wanguwa in Hemmathagama.

The deceased was identified as a 67-year-old resident of Sydney, Australia.

The car has fallen nearly 12 feet down the precipice, according to police.

According to Police, the accident had taken place as the driver had fallen asleep on the wheel and lost control of the vehicle.

Police said the driver of the car, was a resident of Wattala and a 30-year-old Australian national woman who were injured in the accident were admitted to the Gampola Hospital.