A total of six persons have been confirmed dead and three others injured after a van veered off the road and rammed on to a post in Lunugamwehera at around 1.45 am.

Police said the van plying from Mattala to Kataragama met with the incident at the 22nd junction when the driver failed to control the speeding vehicle.

The three injured have been admitted to Hambantota and Debarawewa hospitals for treatment.