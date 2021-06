Six more areas isolated; restrictions on five areas lifted

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) has issued an updated announcement on the isolation orders.

Thereby, the following 06 localities will be under isolation orders from 6.00 am today (June 30) until further notice:

Monaragala District

Bibila Police Area

Kanulwela GN Division

Kegalle District

Warakapola Police Area

Niyadurupola 1,2,3 and 4 estates in Hallawa GN Division

Dehiowita Police Area

Devalakanda Watta area in Kannagama GN Division

Pambegama Watta area in Godampola GN Division

Kalutara District

Dodangoda Police Area

Eladuwa Watta area in Eladuwa GN Division

Galle District

Elpitiya Police Area

Divithura Eastate in Old Colony GN Division

Meanwhile, the isolation orders issued on the following 05 areas have been lifted from this morning:

Kalutara District

Kalutara South Police Area

Minnerithenna Tsunami Village

Gampaha District

Meegahawatta Police Area

Upul Wasantha Road in Siyambalapewatta GN Division

Matale District

Laggala Police Area

Kavulawadiya GN Division

Guruwela GN Division

Kegalle District

Dehiowita Police Area

Denseworth Watta area in Algoda GN Division