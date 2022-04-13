Six suspects nabbed with 300kg of heroin off Southern coast
Posted in Local News
At least 300 kg of heroin and 25 kg of Methamphetamine, also known as ICE, were taken into custody by the Sri Lanka Navy during a search operation conducted off the Southern coast.
The Navy said the drugs were found in a local multi-day fishing trawler and six men were also arrested along with the contraband of drugs.
The raid was jointly conducted by the Navy, State Intelligence Service and Police Narcotics Bureau.
