Government ready for talks with protesters – Prime Minister

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said the Government is ready to hold discussions with the protesting youth at Galle Face Green.

The anti-government agitation at the Galle Face Green entered its fifth consecutive day today (April 13).

Scores of people from all walks of life, mostly youths, amassed at the Galle Face Green premises last Saturday (April 09) in protest of the incumbent government and the President.

A spokesman from the Prime Minister’s office confirmed that if the protesting youth are ready to meet them, the government is ready to meet and discuss the ongoing crisis situation.