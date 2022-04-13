Prime Minister & Government must resign – Wimal

Former Minister Wimal Weerawansa said that if Sri Lanka wants some form of stability, the Prime Minister and the Government must resign paving the way for a new administration.

“They are completely wrong if they assume that they can overcome the economic crisis by forming a majority of 113 MPs by any means,” he told reporters.

He was speaking to reporters today (April 13) at a briefing organized by the ‘Taking The Nation On The Correct Path’ movement in Colombo.

He said Basil Rajapaksa is still attempting to take control of the administration, and also slammed the appointment of a new State Minister at a time when the country is facing a crisis.

(Courtesy: News First)