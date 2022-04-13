Sri Lanka receives USD 10 Million from World Bank for pharmaceutical purchases

Sri Lanka has received emergency funding of USD 10 million from the World Bank for purchasing medicinal drugs, the Ministry of Health has said.

Quoting the Health Ministry in a statement, the Government Information Department said the ministerial officials are currently in talks with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to procure necessary pharmaceuticals or funds for the purchase of pharmaceuticals.

Meanwhile, Letters of Credit (LCs) are being opened to import medicinal drugs and equipment from India under the Indian credit line.

World Bank funding and the opening of LCs come as a measure to manage the shortage of medicinal drugs and equipment at some state hospitals, the statement read further.

The Health Ministry stated further that the request made from foreign institutions and Sri Lankan expatriates to donate pharmaceuticals or make cash donations to purchase medicinal drugs has received positive responses.

(Source: Ada Derana)