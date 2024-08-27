SJB and SLPP to unveil Presidential Election manifestos soon

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) will release their Presidential Election manifestos soon.

SJB Vice President Sujeewa Senasinghe announced that the party will unveil its manifesto on Thursday (August 29), with all details finalized.

The SLPP plans to release its manifesto in the first week of September, with final preparations currently underway, according to SLPP media spokesperson Sanjeewa Edirimanna.

National People’s Power (NPP) released the election manifesto for their presidential candidate, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, on August 26, 2024.