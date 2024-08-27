Ranil to unveil his manifesto “Puluwan Sri Lanka” on August 29

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s presidential election manifesto will be unveiled on Thursday (August 29).

The policy statement is based on the theme “Puluwan Sri Lanka.”

It is reported that the “Puluwan Sri Lanka” policy outlines basic steps to lead the country out of bankruptcy, drive economic prosperity, and gradually transition Sri Lanka into a developed state.

A senior government spokesperson told the media that one of the main objectives of the “Puluwan Sri Lanka” policy is to build a better nation for all Sri Lankans.

He added that the President’s policy statement focuses on advancing further after Sri Lanka’s gradual recovery from its most severe economic crisis in history.