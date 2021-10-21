Oct 21 2021 October 21, 2021 October 21, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

SJB files FR petition challenging Yugadanavi Power Plant deal

Posted in

Yugadanavi power plant in Kerawalapitiya Sri Lanka

Samagi Jana Balawegaya has filed a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition before the Supreme Court against the transfer of 40% shares of Yugadanavi LNG Power Plant in Kerawalapitiya to a US company.

The Prime Minister, The Cabinet of Ministers, The Cabinet Secretary, Finance Secretary, New Fortress Energy Inc., and the Attorney General were named as the respondents among others.

In addition, a group led by Venerable Bengamuwe Nalaka Thero also filed a Fundamental Rights application against the government decision on the same matter.

Share on FB