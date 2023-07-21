SJB hands over no-confidence motion to Speaker against Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella

Posted by Editor on July 21, 2023 - 4:12 pm

The no-confidence motion against Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) was handed over to the Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena today (July 21).

Accordingly, SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara and MP Kavinda Jayawardena and others handed over the motion to the Speaker this afternoon with the signatures of 45 MPs.

The motion was moved over the alleged irresponsible importation of ‘substandard’ medicines and surgical equipment which led to a weakened health sector and even deaths.

The SJB alleges that the government continued to bring in the relevant ‘substandard’ drugs outside of the procurement and registration process considering it to be a state of emergency, and that the move resulted in several deaths at major hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, Minister Keheliya Rambukwella told the House that he is even ready for a three-day debate on the motion.

“I have much to reveal during the debate,” he said.