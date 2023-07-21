Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe meets Indian President Droupadi Murmu

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe called on the Indian President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday (July 21).

Welcoming President Wickremesinghe to India, the Indian President said that Sri Lanka occupies a special place in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy and SAGAR (Security and Growth of All in the Region) Vision.

She emphasized that India has always stood with Sri Lanka during its hour of need and would continue to do so in future as well.

The two leaders noted that India and Sri Lanka are working on many key projects in several sectors, and that India-Sri Lanka development partnership has touched the lives of Sri Lankans in a positive way.

The Indian President said that India looks forward to continuing and strengthening its developmental partnership with Sri Lanka under the leadership of President Wickremesinghe.