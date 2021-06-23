SJB protests in Parliament against fuel price hike
Posted in Local News
The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) staged a protest in Parliament this morning opposing the recent fuel price hike.
SJB Parliamentarians raised boards, chanted slogans while some MPs resorted to sitting on the floor of the aisle in protest to the price revision.
Parliamentarian Nalin Bandara charged that they did not receive an adequate response to questions posed to Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila yesterday.
The SJB yesterday handed over a signed No-Confidence Motion to the Speaker of House against Minister Gammanpila.
(Source: News Radio)
When the LOCs were opened by the state banks (without cabinet approval) to import Luxury vehicles (worth Billions of rupees) for parliamentarians, SJB didn’t organize any protests to this scale ! Casually made some statements after being caught red handed by the alert media. Now shedding crocodile tears for public ? All politicians are same, when it comes to their personal benefits. Gen public, even now remember, how Mangala (under Yahaplana govt) couldn’t explain clearly what this ‘fuel formula’ was all about ? – when he was questioned by the journalists. All these protests are votes catching ‘ gimmicks’ directed to-wards innocent and poor SL Citizens.