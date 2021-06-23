SJB protests in Parliament against fuel price hike

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) staged a protest in Parliament this morning opposing the recent fuel price hike.

SJB Parliamentarians raised boards, chanted slogans while some MPs resorted to sitting on the floor of the aisle in protest to the price revision.

Parliamentarian Nalin Bandara charged that they did not receive an adequate response to questions posed to Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila yesterday.

The SJB yesterday handed over a signed No-Confidence Motion to the Speaker of House against Minister Gammanpila.

(Source: News Radio)