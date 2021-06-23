COVID task force has failed, vest responsibility of COVID control with Cabinet: Ranil tells Government

Solitary UNP MP Ranil Wickremesinghe who made his maiden speech in the current Parliament today called for a debate on vesting the responsibility of controlling COVID 19 pandemic with the cabinet as the COVID task force has failed in accomplishing it properly.

“The cabinet has thrown away its responsibility of controlling the pandemic as per sections 3, 4 and 43 of the constitution. The government consists of political leadership, the state officers and the judiciary.

It is the political leadership that has received the people’s mandate to handle the pandemic. Therefore the Prime Minister and the cabinet should take over the responsibility of controlling the pandemic. Giving this responsibility of controlling the pandemic to the military is against the constitution,” Mr. Wickremesinghe said.

“I expect that others will also agree with me to debate on this matter. Therefore we call for a debate,” he added.

He alleged that the COVID task force has failed.

“Sri Lanka is facing various issues. Country’s foreign reserves are down to US$4 billion, and the CPC’s total debt stands at a staggering Rs. 3 billion. The IMF has offered US$ 78 million, and Bangladesh will give US$ 200 million. One has to think of an option to come out with these issues, “The Government should come out with an alternative, if it does not want to work with the IMF,” he added.

(Source: Daily Mirror – Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana)