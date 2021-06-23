Dancer Kulasiri Budawatta passes away

Veteran dancer Kulasiri Budawatta passed away this morning at the age of 71 at his residence. Officials from the Budawatta School Of Performing Arts confirmed his death.

No decision has been taken as yet as to when his final rites will be held.

Kulasiri Budawatta is known to be a mentor who specializes in both up country and low country dance traditions that made significant contributions to the advancement of dance in Sri Lanka.