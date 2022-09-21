SLFP parliamentarians who accepted Minister portfolios removed from party positions

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) says that the members of the SLFP who have received ministerial portfolios in the current government have been removed from all positions they held at SLFP.

The party also stated that those parliamentarians in question have acted against the decision of the Central Committee of the SLFP by accepting the ministerial positions.

Accordingly, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Mahinda Amaraweera, Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, Jagath Pushpakumara and Chamara Sampath Dassanayake have been removed from all positions held by them in the party and have also been stripped of their SLFP central committee membership.