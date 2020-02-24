The Sri Lanka Muslim Congress says it will work to form a broad alliance with the JVP and the Tamil National Alliance.

Speaking during a rally in Kandy Leader of the party Parliamentarian Rauff Hakeem said they will work together against undemocratic actions against minorities.

The Parliamentarian noted a comprehensive discussion has been held in this regard.

He stressed all parties representing minorities will come together in the near future as a strong force, and challenge those attempting to amend the Constitution and destroy the Parliament democracy in the country.

Parliamentarian Rauff Hakeem added that his faction will aim to claim governing power by uniting all anti-government forces at the upcoming General Election.

MP Rauff Hakeem claimed the divisions within the United National Party at present have given the government the impression that they will be able to achieve victory with ease at the Parliamentary Election.

He added however that the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress and leaders of other parties of the alliance will join hands and resolve the issue promptly.

(Source: News Radio)