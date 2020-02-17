The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) will contest the upcoming general election under the alliance “Sri Lanka Nidahas Podujana Sandanaya”.

SLPP General Secretary Attorney-at-Law Sagara Kariyawasam stated that the alliance will contest the election under the symbol of the ‘flower bud’ (Pohottuwa).

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has been named as the Leader of the alliance while former President Maithripala Sirisena will serve as its Chairman.

Former Minister Basil Rajapaksa has been named as the Secretary of the new alliance.

