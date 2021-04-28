Southern Expressway, Kottawa Exit closed

The Kottawa Exit of the Southern Expressway has been closed from 6am today until further notice.

The decision was reached after three employees of the Kottawa Interchange tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Acting Director of the Operation Maintenance and Management Division of the Road Development Authority Nihal Lodwick said the decision was taken as a precaution.

Buses and ambulances will be allowed to use the Exit. Motorists have been advised to use the Athurugiriya and Kahathuduwa Exits.

(Source: News Radio)