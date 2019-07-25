Speaker assures there will be no foreign intervention with judiciary
Speaker Karu Jayasuriya assured Parliament yesterday that in future no government official would be allowed to act in a manner detrimental to the sovereignty of the country.
He said that he had met Justice Minister, Thalatha Atukorale and the Foreign Affairs Ministry Secretary regarding the issue raised in Parliament by Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, MP Dinesh Gunawardena and MP Wimal Weerawansa yesterday that the Chief Justice and High Court judges had been asked to meet the visiting UN Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Freedom of Association and Peaceful Assembly, Clément Nyaletsossi Voule and his delegation.
The Speaker said he had learnt that based on a request by the Foreign Ministry its Additional Secretary Ahmed A Jawad had requested the Justice Ministry and the Judicial Services Commission Secretary to grant a suitable time for the meeting.
The Speaker said that in his view the Additional Secretary of the Foreign Ministry should not have granted permission to the visiting UN Special Rapporteur to meet the CJ and judges.
“Therefore, I took steps to contact the Justice Minister and the Foreign Ministry Secretary and requested them to take appropriate action. Accordingly, I learnt that the meeting between the visiting UN Special Rapporteur and the High Court Judges had not taken place. There have been instances where such envoys paid courtesy calls on Chief Justices,” the Speaker said.
Several MPs including the Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa raised objections in parliament on Tuesday stating that by allowing UN officials to question judges, the Foreign Ministry officials had acted in a manner inimical to national sovereignty and exerted undue influence on the judiciary.
(Source: The Island – By Saman Indrajith)
I am certain that the chief justice would have not met the UN officials as he would be well aware that it is a contravening of our constitution of article 111C . Also if the UNF government is thinking of benefiting we the people they should get rid of the presidential system for good from our country and bring all President’s powers and with amendment 20 which has been gazetted on July 9th 2018 get rid of presidential system from our country for the last 4 years by his avoidence of BOT coal fuel electricity as base load and economical hydro as peaking power he has caused over 4 trillion Rs. loss to we the people and if if the detailed report given to the anti corruption committee is put into commit ion we the people would be very rich within 6 months to 12month time by our Rs. appreciating beyond a US$