Matara district Parliament-elect Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena is expected to become the Speaker of the Ninth Parliament of Sri Lanka.

During yesterday’s Parliamentary group meeting of the government, members have agreed to propose the name of Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena as the next Speaker.

Names of Ranjith Siyambalapitiya and Angajan Ramanathan will be proposed for the posts of Deputy Speaker and Deputy Chairperson of Committees.

Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said a secret vote will be held to elect the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and the Deputy Chairperson of Committees of the new Parliament if more than one name was proposed for the respective posts.

(Source: News Radio)