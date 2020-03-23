President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had set up a special fund to strengthen the mitigation activities aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19 virus in the country and related social welfare programmes.

The Fund is named “COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund”.

President Rajapaksa has instructed to donate Rs. 100 million from the President’s Fund for this purpose.

A special account had been opened at the Corporate Branch of the Bank of Ceylon under the account number of 85737373.

Local as well as foreign donors can make their financial contributions to the COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund.

Donations will be exempted from tax and foreign exchange regulations. Deposits could be made through cheques or telegraphic transfers.

The management of the Healthcare and Social Security Fund will be entrusted with a highly qualified panel of professionals in the fields of administration, finance and banking sectors. The panel will comprise IGP, secretaries to the Ministries, Director General of Health, audit and banking experts.

President requests everyone to work in unison and brotherhood in the wake of the present challenge before the nation.

Secretary to the President Dr. P. B. Jayasundara hopes that this would be an opportunity for the local and foreign companies to make their contributions towards a humanitarian mission.

It is expected that foreign States, international financial organizations and leading conglomerates in Sri Lanka as well as abroad will take a leading role.

Dr. Jayasundara reminds that the people of this country rose again in the same manner in the aftermath of 2004 tsunami and at the end of the humanitarian operations in 2009.

(Courtesy: Daily Mirror)