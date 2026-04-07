Special New Year transport services to begin with 1,500 SLTB buses

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 7, 2026 - 9:44 am

Sri Lanka will launch special New Year transport services from April 9, 2026 with 1,500 Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) buses, resumed Northern Line trains, and extra luxury buses on the Colombo-Kandy route.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Dr. Prasanna Gunasena said special transport services will begin on April 9, 2026, to help people travel to their villages for the New Year.

He said special buses from both the SLTB and the private sector will be deployed for this purpose. Of these, 1,500 SLTB buses alone will be placed in service.

Dr. Gunasena also said train operations on the Northern Railway Line are scheduled to resume on April 9, 2026.

In addition, the renovated Colombo Fort Central Bus Stand is due to open tomorrow (April 8).

Meanwhile, to support passengers traveling on the Colombo-Kandy route, authorities have arranged extra air-conditioned luxury buses to Kandy via the Kurunegala Expressway.