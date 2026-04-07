Man arrested in Norwood for soliciting bribe while posing as land official

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 7, 2026 - 8:50 am

A broker was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on April 6, 2026, in Norwood after allegedly accepting Rs. 45,000 as a bribe and previously obtaining Rs. 275,000 by falsely claiming he could arrange a land deed.

The complaint was made by a resident of the Norwood area. According to the complaint, the suspect claimed to be an officer from the Land Commissioner General’s Department and said he could prepare a deed for the land on which the complainant lives, even though she had neither a deed nor a permit for it.

The suspect had allegedly collected Rs. 275,000 from the woman on several occasions for this purpose.

He then allegedly asked for another Rs. 45,000, claiming the money was needed to be given to the Grama Niladhari to obtain the relevant report for the land located in the Norwood division.

Based on the allegation that he solicited and accepted this bribe, officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) arrested the suspect at around 10:47 AM on April 6, 2026, near the Ayradi Junction bridge.

The arrested suspect is a broker from the Gawarawila area of Upcot, Swamimalai.

He is due to be produced before the Hatton Magistrate’s Court.