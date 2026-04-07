Sinopec hikes Super Diesel price
Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 7, 2026 - 7:14 am
Sinopec has increased the price of a litre of Super Diesel by Rs. 28, effective from April 7, 2026.
Accordingly, the price of a litre of Super Diesel sold by Sinopec, which was previously Rs. 572, has risen to Rs. 600.
However, the company said there would be no change in the prices of Octane 92, Octane 95 petrol, and Auto Diesel.
Earlier, Sinopec had also increased the prices of Super Diesel and Octane 95 petrol.
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