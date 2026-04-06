IMF holds key talks with Sri Lanka’s Industry Ministry on industrial growth

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 6, 2026 - 7:47 pm

Sri Lanka’s Industry Ministry held a special discussion with an IMF delegation today (April 6), focusing on industrial sector challenges, support for local entrepreneurs, and steps toward a production-based economy.

A group of representatives from the International Monetary Fund met with Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Sunil Handunnetti at the ministry today for a special discussion on the future of Sri Lanka’s industrial sector.

During the meeting, the two sides held detailed talks on the key challenges facing the country’s industrial sector and the next steps needed to move Sri Lanka toward a production-based economy. Special attention was given to new programs being carried out through the ministry to strengthen local entrepreneurs and to the need for international financial cooperation to support those efforts.

The ministry said the growth of the industrial sector is a key factor in protecting Sri Lanka’s current economic stability. It also said the government and the ministry remain committed to providing the policy support needed to help the sector grow.

The discussion also aimed to further strengthen the economic relationship between Sri Lanka and the IMF while creating a more supportive environment for local industrialists.

Deputy Minister Chathuranga Abeysinghe and a group of ministry officials joined the discussion on behalf of the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development.

The IMF delegation included Resident Representative in Colombo Martha Woldemichael, economist Klakow Akepanidtaworn, and economist Ursula Wiriadinata.

Economist Supun Premaratne also attended the meeting, representing the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.