Suresh Sallay challenges PTA detention in Appeal Court

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on April 6, 2026 - 5:47 pm

Former State Intelligence Service (SIS) chief retired Major General Suresh Sallay has filed a writ petition in the Court of Appeal challenging his arrest and detention under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) over the Easter Sunday attacks investigation.

Through his lawyers, Sallay has asked the Court of Appeal to review the actions taken by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in arresting and detaining him under the PTA.

He is currently being held by the CID for questioning in connection with a special investigation into the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks, which took place on April 21, 2019.

The petition names several respondents, including Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya, CID Director Shani Abeysekara, Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security Ravi Seneviratne, Father Rohan Silva, and the Attorney General, among others.