The Government will impose a special tax on imported readymade dresses from April, Batik, Handloom and Local Apparel Products State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara said.

He told the Daily News yesterday in Kurunegala this tax will help to protect and encourage local textile manufacturers. He said the Government will discontinue importing low- quality garments from abroad as Sri Lankan textile manufacturers can produce high- quality readymade dresses.

He said around Rs. 23 billion is spent annually on importing dresses and readymade garments to Sri Lanka.

An official circular has been sent to all Ministries and Departments urging all state employees to wear a locally-manufactured batik dress when they report for work on January 1 to encourage local textile manufacturers.

