Special unit formed to track Sri Lankan citizens deployed in Russia-Ukraine conflict

Posted by Editor on May 9, 2024 - 7:24 pm

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence has announced the establishment of a special unit to gather information on the human trafficking of retired Sri Lankan military personnel to the Russia-Ukraine war through illegal channels.

Accordingly, the Defence Secretary requests the family members of the concerned to provide information about retired Sri Lankan military personnel who have joined the Russia-Ukraine war via various routes, including the dates of their departure, persons, and institutions that had coordinated their passages, to the following dedicated number: 0112441146.

The Defence Secretary also requests the general public to provide information about individuals involved in human trafficking, those who support it, and any relevant information related to the above phone number.

As this is done to safeguard the safety of Sri Lankan citizens, everyone is encouraged to pay special attention and provide information in this regard.