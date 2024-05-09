Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election scheduled for day between September 17 and October 16

Posted by Editor on May 9, 2024 - 2:32 pm

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has announced that the 2024 Presidential election will be held between September 17 and October 16, 2024.

In an announcement issued today (May 09) and signed by its chairman, R.M.A.L. Ratnayake, the Election Commission stated that it will call for nominations to hold the presidential election within the specified timeframe, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of Sri Lanka and the Presidential Elections Act, No. 15 of 1981.