Court imposes foreign travel ban on Diana Gamage

Posted by Editor on May 9, 2024 - 12:51 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court issued a restraining order today (May 09) against former Minister of State Diana Gamage, preventing her from traveling abroad.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thilina Gamage issued the order after considering a request made by the aggrieved party’s lawyers.

Copies of the order were also instructed to be forwarded to the office of the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.