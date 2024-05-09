President sets deadline for Bingiriya industrial zone development
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe directed relevant officials to ensure the completion of infrastructure development in the Bingiriya Industrial Zone by the end of the year 2024.
These instructions were given during a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat on Wednesday (May 8), to review the progress of infrastructure and other constructions in the area.
The construction of the Bingiriya Industrial Zone is taking place in three phases, with a significant portion of the infrastructure for the first phase already completed.
Accordingly, President Wickremesinghe advised the officials to ensure the completion of the ongoing work by year’s end and expressed his intention to visit the site in June to inspect the progress firsthand.
