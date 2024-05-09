Sri Lanka’s Election Commission informed of vacant MP seat in Parliament

Posted by Editor on May 9, 2024 - 11:33 am

The Secretary-General of the Parliament of Sri Lanka has informed the Election Commission that a parliamentary seat in the Ninth Parliament became vacant on May 8, 2024, due to the cancellation of Member of Parliament Diana Gamage’s seat.

In a press release, the Communication Department of Parliament stated that this information was formally conveyed to the Chairman of the Election Commission in writing, in accordance with Section 64(1) of the Parliamentary Elections Act No. 01 of 1981.

On Wednesday, May 8, the Supreme Court declared that State Minister Diana Gamage is not legally qualified to hold a parliamentary seat.

The three-judge Supreme Court bench decided that Diana Gamage is ineligible to hold the position of Member of Parliament due to her dual citizenship.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa announced that former Member of Parliament Mujibur Rahman of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) will be nominated to fill the vacant parliamentary seat.