No legal barrier for non Sri Lankans to register political parties – Mahinda Deshapriya

May 9, 2024

There is no legal barrier for non-citizens to register a political party, former Chairman of the Election Commission of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Deshapriya, said to the Daily Mirror newspaper on Wednesday (May 08).

“Sri Lankan law only prevents a non-citizen from becoming a Member of Parliament, or from contesting an election, while it also prohibits a non-citizen from voting in an election,” Deshapriya said.

Additionally, he stated that former State Minister Diana Gamage has not signed the nomination papers of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and that she has never been the general secretary of Ape Jathika Peramuna.

Ape Jathika Peramuna was formed by late MPs Mangala Samaraweera and late Sripathi Sooriarachchi when they broke off from the political alliance with former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The general secretary of Ape Jathika Peramuna was Ruwan Ferdinandas, while Diana Gamage’s husband took over the post later.

(Courtesy: Daily Mirror)